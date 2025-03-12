Registration must for homestays in Hampi, amid raised concerns over safety of tourists

HOSAPETE: The World Heritage Site of Hampi and its surrounding areas in Vijayanagara district have over 117 unregistered homestays. This has raised concerns over the safety of tourists, especially foreigners, renting them.

According to the Karnataka Tourism Act, registration and approval from the district tourism department are mandatory for homestays. However, many homestay owners have not registered their facilities.

Recently, the district administration provided an opportunity to them to get their facilities registered so that they would get legal support.

Recent unpleasant developments in Hampi and its surrounding areas have become a cause for concern for local authorities. If any untoward incidents occur, the local authorities are blamed.

This has become a big challenge for them. Vijayanagar SP Shrihari Babu BL said many homestays in and around Hampi are operating without any permission.

Stressing the importance of their registration with the local tourism department, Vijayanagar SP Shrihari Babu BL said the police department is ready to provide all support to homestay owners if they follow the guidelines of ASI, UNESCO, and other authorities concerned.

Deputy Director, Tourism, Prabhulinga Talakere said it is compulsory for owners of homestays in tourist destinations to get their facilities registered under Section 8 of the Karnataka Tourism Trade (Felicitation and Regulation) Act, 2015.