Court dismisses Kannada actor Ranya Rao's bail plea in gold smuggling case

BENGALURU: The Special Court for Economic Offences on March 14 dismissed the bail petition of 33-year-old actress Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case.

She is in judicial custody following her arrest at the Kempegowda International Airport. She was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials for alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

The court, after arguments and counter-arguments on March 12, had reserved its order on Ranya's bail petition for March 14.

Ranya, who has been remanded in judicial custody till March 18, is presently lodged at the Bengaluru Central Prisons in Parappana Agrahara.

Her close associate, Tarun Konduru Raju, who was in the custody of DRI from March 10 has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody.

Ranya's close associate, Tarun Konduru Raju, who was in the custody of DRI from Monday, has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

Raju was produced before the same court on Friday. He was arrested by the DRI officials on Sunday. Raju's advocates have filed for bail on Friday and the court has asked the DRI to file objections to the bail petition.