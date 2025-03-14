Karnataka HC stays special court order against former CM Yediyurappa, others in POCSO case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the order passed by the special court to take cognisance of the offences against former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and three others in a case registered against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and IPC. The high court also exempted them from personal appearance before the special court till the next date of hearing.

Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur passed the interim order after hearing the arguments of senior counsel C V Nagesh, representing the accused Yediyurappa and others, and Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty.

The four accused, Yediyurappa, Aruna Y M, Rudresha Marulasiddaiah and Mariswamy, had moved the high court questioning the order dated February 28, 2025, passed by the special court to take cognisance of the offences and issuing summons to them.

They had also challenged the legality of the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) under Section 8 of the Pocso Act, 2012 and 354A of the IPC, 1860, with Sadashivanagar police station by the mother of the minor victim. The victim alleged that the BJP leader sexually assaulted her when she went to his residence for help on February 2, 2024.