Koppal rape incident impact Holi celebrations, tourist arrivals in Hampi

HAMPI: The recent rape of two women, including a foreign national, and murder of a tourist from Odisha in Koppal district seem to have cast a shadow on the Holi celebrations in Hampi this time.Unlike previous years, not many foreign tourists have arrived in Hampi to celebrate Holi on March 15.

After the Koppal incident, many tourists, especially foreigners, have cancelled their bookings with lodges, homestays and other tourism agencies in Hampi.

Virupakshi V Hampi, a tourist guide, said Hampi has many groups that organise special programmes on Holi. But they are not so enthusiastic now because of the decline in the flow of tourists.

More than 2,000 foreign tourists used to visit Hampi to participate in Holi, which was popularised by the erstwhile rulers of Vijayanagara, he added.

Police said all safety measures had been taken to prevent any untoward incidents in Hampi. Additional police personnel have been deployed at all tourist spots in Hampi and surrounding areas for Holi on March 15.