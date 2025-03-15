Another Hampi horror: Three youths 'molest' Israeli tourist; cops let them walk free

HAMPI: An alleged molestation incident involving an Israeli tourist in Hampi has come to light. A man who was a witness to the incident said the woman was allegedly molested by a group of three youths during Hampi Utsav last week. Seeing the youths allegedly molesting the woman, an autorickshaw driver rushed to her rescue.

But the youths assaulted the auto driver and left him with a bloody nose. Hampi police, who took the youths into custody, filed a case under Section 109 for assaulting the auto driver. They did not file any case against the youths for allegedly molesting the Israeli woman, although she was also taken to the station along with the auto driver.

The police produced the youths before a local court. The court let them go after they admitted to assaulting the auto driver and gave a written undertaking that they would not commit such offences henceforth, he said.

He said the Israeli woman told the auto driver that she would take up the matter with her embassy and seek legal action against the three youths. Hampi police, however, have not received any complaint from any embassy so far.

Meanwhile, police sources said the youths, who hail from Hosapete, were taken to the station along with the auto driver and the victim. A case under Section 109 of IPC was registered against them.

A police officer of Vijayanagara, who confirmed the incident, said patrolling has been intensified and action will be taken against troublemakers.