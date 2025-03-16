Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Not entitled to bail, says special court

BENGALURU: Noting that actress Ranya Rao’s entry to Green Channel at Terminal 2 of KIA itself discloses her intention not to make any declaration at the airport and her criminal intention to evade payment of duty and penalty, the Special Court for Economic Offences said that her UAE Resident Identity Card and travel history (to Dubai, 27 times) since January 2025 do not favour it to extend discretionary relief of granting bail to her.

Stating that this court without any hesitation holds that Ranya is not entitled to discretionary relief by way of bail, Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar said the remand applications placed by the DRI disclosed the conspiracy hatched by Ranya, accused No. 1, along with the state police protocol officer, and the DRI’s contention of hawala transaction and international links in the case indicate that she is capable of manipulating and tampering with the evidence and witnesses, thereby hampering the trial.

The DRI contended that its probe unearthed the sophisticated methodology used in gold smuggling, use of the state police protocol officer to bypass security, hawala route to transfer funds from India to Dubai to buy gold and the involvement of a larger syndicate.