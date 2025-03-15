Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Actor alleges custodial torture by DRI: 'Slapped, forced to sign blank pages'

BENGALURU: Ranya Rao, the 33-year-old actress who was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 for allegedly smuggling gold, has claimed that she is innocent and is being falsely implicated as nothing was recovered from her.

In a letter to the Additional Director General(ADG) of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) purportedly written by Ranya on March 6 from the Bengaluru Central Prison, she stated that she was implicated in a false case to protect some other passengers. She further stated that no mahazar was drawn, as claimed, nor was her search conducted, and nothing was recovered from her.

The letter submitted to the DRI through the prison department has been making rounds a day after the Special Court for Economic Offences dismissed her bail plea. TNIE could not confirm the veracity of the letter. Bengaluru Central Prison's Chief Superintendent K Suresh on March 7 has sent the letter written by Ranya to the DRI.

In the four-page letter written in English, Ranya stated that she was apprehended by DRI officers inside the aircraft, and from that moment until she was produced before the court, she was slapped 10 to 15 times by officers she can identify.