Gold smuggling case: Bail plea of Kannada actress Ranya Rao adjourned till March 19

BENGALURU: The bail petition of Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, has been adjourned until March 19.

The case was heard on Monday in the CCH 64th Court, which has directed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to file its objections before the next hearing.

Further proceedings will continue after the submission of objections.

This follows the Special Court for Economic Offences rejecting Rao's previous bail plea last week, citing the seriousness of the charges against her.

In a related development, the Karnataka High Court has extended its interim order preventing the DRI from arresting Rao's husband, Jatin Vijayakumar Hukkeri, in connection with the ongoing probe.

Meanwhile, the second accused in the case, hotelier Tarun Raju, has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days as investigations continue.