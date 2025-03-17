Karnataka government grants direct school admission in Class 6 for underprivileged children

BENGALURU: To support underprivileged children, the Karnataka government has announced direct enrolment for children of child and bonded labourers and sanitation workers into residential schools under the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) for the academic year 2025-26.

These children, currently studying in Class 5, will be admitted into Class 6 without the need for an entrance test.

As per the circular issued by the Labour Department on Saturday, 50% of the 41,500 seats in residential schools have been reserved for special category students, ensuring that 20,750 children receive direct admission.

Among these, 10% of the seats will be specifically allocated for children of child and bonded labourers. Other beneficiaries include children of sanitation workers, manual scavengers, orphans, children with disabilities, HIV-positive parents or single parents.

These residential schools, operating under KREIS, provide free education in English medium along with food, accommodation, and essential learning materials, including uniforms, textbooks, notebooks, shoes, and stationery. Officials from the department told TNIE that this is launched with an aim to break the cycle of poverty and exploitation by providing quality education to vulnerable children.

To qualify for direct admission, students must be permanent residents of Karnataka and have passed Class 5 in a government-recognized school during the 2024-25 academic year. Parents or guardians must apply online through the official KREIS website and submit necessary documents.