'She hid gold wherever...': BJP MLA Yatnal's crass remark on Ranya Rao

Yatnal, a former Union Minister, while speaking to the media said, "She had gold all over her body, hiding it wherever she had holes, and smuggled it in".

He also claimed that state ministers were involved in the case and vowed to name them in the Assembly session.

"I will name all the ministers involved in this case during the Assembly session. I have gathered complete information about her relationships, who helped her obtain security, and how the gold was brought in. I will expose everything in the session, including where she hid the gold and how she smuggled it in," the MLA added.

However, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has rejected these allegations as 'political gossip'

Rao's father, DGP Ramchandra Rao, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, is also under scrutiny for alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. He has been placed on compulsory leave.