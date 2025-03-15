Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: DGP stepfather sent on ‘compulsory leave’ with immediate effect

Ramachandra Rao, the DGP step-father of actor Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested in connection with a gold smuggling case, has been sent on “compulsory leave” with immediate effect, the Karnataka government announced in a circular.
KV Sharath Chandra, the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), has been appointed to concurrently serve as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Bengaluru, a position held by Rao's stepfather.
Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru Airport on March 3 with 14.2 kg of gold worth ₹12.56 crore while returning from Dubai.
The Protocol Officer who assisted the actor told investigating officers that he had done so under specific instructions from DGP Rao. However, the IPS officer distanced himself from her actions and said he was a "heartbroken parent."
He claimed he was unaware of her alleged involvement in smuggling activities and learned about her arrest only through media reports.
Earlier in the day, Ranya Rao claimed that she is innocent and is being falsely implicated as nothing was recovered from her.
In a letter addressed to the Additional Director General of the DRI in Bengaluru on March 6, Ranya alleged that officials of DRI assaulted her and forced her to sign blank and typed papers. She said that she was implicated in a false case to protect some other passengers.
In the four-page letter written, Ranya claimed that from that moment until she was produced before the court, she was slapped 10 to 15 times by officers she can identify.