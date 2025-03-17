Three held in Hampi tourist molestation case

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: The Hampi police late on Saturday night arrested three youth in connection with the alleged molestation of an Israeli tourist and assault on an autorickshaw driver during the recent Hampi Utsav.

The accused have been sent to the district jail in Hosapete town. The youth were earlier taken into custody for assaulting the auto driver and produced before the taluk magistrate who released them on bond.

They did not file any case against the youths for allegedly molesting the Israeli woman, although she was also taken to the station along with the auto driver. After The New Indian Express reported the incident, with local police sources and eyewitness accounts confirming the incident, the police took the accused into custody again and sent them to jail.

The local police refused to disclose under which sections the accused have been booked. Vijayanagara Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu B L said they are investigating the case from all angles and checking if there was any molestation or assault.

“The woman wrote a letter regarding the incident and submitted it to the police, who immediately filed a suo moto case under Sections 109/110. The trio was released by the executive magistrate on bond. Now to investigate the case, they were arrested again and sent to jail,” he added.