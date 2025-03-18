Death toll rose to two in contaminated food incident in Malavalli

MANDHYA: The death toll in a contaminated food consumption incident in Malavalli rose to two after a student who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru died on Tuesday.

The student has been identified as Nami Banthai. Two days back a 13-year-old student Kerlong died after consuming the same contaminated food in Malavalli. Both students who died in the incident are from Meghalaya.



Around 40 students fell ill after consuming contaminated food prepared by a hotel and distributed by a businessman during Holi festival. Out of these five students in critical condition were admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.



The police have intensified the investigation. The hotel that supplied the contaminated food has been sealed. Several persons including the hotel owner, hostel warder and school management secretary, have been arrested.