ED raids premises of George Soros-backed organisation in Bengaluru in FEMA violation case

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Bengaluru on Tuesday as part of an alleged foreign exchange violation case against US billionaire George Soros-founded 'private funding agency' OSF and its investment arm EDF, official sources said.

Eight premises of some of the beneficiaries of Open Society Foundations (OSF) and Economic Development Fund (EDF), including those linked to some international human rights bodies, and a company named Aspada Investments Pvt.Ltd. were searched under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources called Aspada Investments as the investment adviser or fund manager of Soros EDF (SEDF) in India and as a "wholly-owned subsidiary" of a Mauritius entity.

The SEDF is the "impact investment arm of the Open Society Foundations (OSF)", the sources said.