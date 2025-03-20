'Yatnal will never become CM of Karnataka': Former Minister Renukacharya

CHITRADURGA/DAVANAGERE: Former minister M P Renukacharya said on Wednesday that Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will never become chief minister of Karnataka and he is day-dreaming of becoming CM.

Speaking to TNIE, he said Yatnal is involved in divisive politics and it is damaging the BJP's image.

"This is helping the Congress party in a big way. In order to bring back those who have deserted the party to the BJP fold and ensure a massive victory for the party in 2028 state assembly polls, we are making ground work and the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community convention is a step in that direction," he said.

He also alleged that Yatnal is having the support of the Congress in dividing the community on caste and sub-caste basis.

"Yatnal pictures himself as Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader at one point, in another time, he pretends to be a Hindu leader and also becomes a Panchamasali leader later, thereby he is dividing the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community on caste basis," he alleged

"Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebration gave strength and new vigour to the Congress party and ensured that the party came to power with full strength. Now, in a similar way we want to strengthen the hands of B S Yediyurappa who had built the BJP from scratch in Karnataka," he said.