Victims should file complaint: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: With the alleged attempts to honey trap a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet creating ripples in political circles, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said those affected should immediately file a complaint.

“I don’t know, but if anyone has been affected, let them file a police complaint immediately. Don’t waste time,” the state Congress president told reporters.

Let an investigation be done and he will also request the home minister and home department to give protection to those affected, the DyCM said.

In the Assembly, Home Minister G Parameshwara said they will order a high-level probe.

Shivakumar dismissed allegations of vendetta politics in Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s alleged land encroachment case.

“Vendetta politics is in his DNA. The officials have only followed court orders. The case was filed by S R Hiremath (of Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya). How is this vendetta politics? We have not lodged any complaint; it was filed by Hiremath. He has filed many cases against me too. Government officials are doing their job after court orders. There is no vendetta in this,” Shivakumar said.

The DyCM said it is in his best interests that Kumaraswamy maintain silence.

Asked about his remarks on giving up the party post, Shivakumar said the party will decide on this.

“I have done my duty. No one is permanent here, including me. I would like to complete the construction of Congress offices in my tenure. We are all committed to the party’s decision, whether it happens in 5 or 10 years. I am in no hurry; I will abide by the party’s decision,” the minister said.