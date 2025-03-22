Vatal Nagaraj accuses police of sabotaging bandh with mass arrests

BENGALURU: Despite efforts by the city police to prevent the bandh called by various pro-Kannada organisations, the protest was a success, claimed Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha.
Speaking from his Sanjaynagar residence, he criticised Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda for allegedly attempting to derail the bandh by arresting over 3,000 Kannada activists on Friday night and issuing them notices.
“The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has taken it personally to spoil the bandh. The police also gave me a notice asking to protest only in Freedom Park,” Nagaraj said.
He thanked all organisations for their support, insisting that people refrained from stepping out despite buses and hotels remaining open.
However, the bandh saw a lukewarm response, largely due to it being the fourth Saturday of the month—a day when government offices, banks, and many private companies remain closed, minimising disruption to public life. Malls, hotels, and businesses operated as usual, while BMTC and KSRTC buses ran with limited passengers.
To maintain order, additional police personnel were deployed at key locations such as Majestic, Mysuru Bank Circle, Town Hall, KR Puram, and state borders.
Police took activists attempting to demonstrate on main roads to Freedom Park. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara had earlier warned of strict action against those disturbing public order.
Despite restrictions, Vatal Nagaraj and his supporters, including Sa Ra Govindu, attempted a protest march from Town Hall to Freedom Park. However, city police, including its Kabaddi team, detained them and transported them in a BMTC bus.
"We will not tolerate the goondagiri of the police. I have never witnessed such police brutality during my previous protests," Nagaraj told the media.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda maintained that the situation remained peaceful, with no untoward incidents reported. “Police were deployed in all strategic and important places.
Nobody has been detained. Those found trying to take out a rally or procession were taken to Freedom Park,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Sangatanegala Samithi and Karunada Karmikara Sene, which did not support the bandh, distributed roses to motorists near Mysuru Bank Circle.
“We will not support a bandh that causes inconvenience to everybody. We are ready to fight for the cause in Belgaum itself,” said Bettaswamy Gowda of the organisations.
Security was also heightened near metro stations, bus stands, Kempegowda International Airport, shopping malls, and other key locations to ensure public safety.