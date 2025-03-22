Vatal Nagaraj accuses police of sabotaging bandh with mass arrests

BENGALURU: Despite efforts by the city police to prevent the bandh called by various pro-Kannada organisations, the protest was a success, claimed Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha.

Speaking from his Sanjaynagar residence, he criticised Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda for allegedly attempting to derail the bandh by arresting over 3,000 Kannada activists on Friday night and issuing them notices.

“The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has taken it personally to spoil the bandh. The police also gave me a notice asking to protest only in Freedom Park,” Nagaraj said.

He thanked all organisations for their support, insisting that people refrained from stepping out despite buses and hotels remaining open.

However, the bandh saw a lukewarm response, largely due to it being the fourth Saturday of the month—a day when government offices, banks, and many private companies remain closed, minimising disruption to public life. Malls, hotels, and businesses operated as usual, while BMTC and KSRTC buses ran with limited passengers.