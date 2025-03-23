Politics in the shadow of honey-traps

Sleazy videos, pen drives and CDs are not new to Karnataka politics. However, if the government gets to the bottom of the revelations made on the floor of the assembly by a senior minister in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cabinet, it could eclipse all the previous scandals and change how people perceive politics and politicians.
Earlier this week, Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna, a close confidante of the chief minister, dropped a bombshell when he claimed that 48 politicians — including central leaders — were honey-trapped, and attempts were made to target him.
Although the minister, known for speaking bluntly, did not name anyone, many in the political circles, including those in the government, believe that his remarks exposed the power struggle within Congress. It opened a can of worms for Congress and its government in the state. The Opposition BJP, too, has alleged involvement of some Congress leaders.
It is hard to grasp that a senior minister could make such a statement in the state assembly on the issue that could negatively impact the government’s image, without the knowledge of the chief minister.
Take a look at the sequence of events. Buzz over the honey-trap attempts targeting a minister was doing the rounds for a few days. A day before the budget session ended on Friday, a BJP MLA raised the issue, and took the minister’s name, prompting Rajanna to issue the statement. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara immediately assured a high-level probe after Rajanna submitted a written complaint. The CM reiterated the home minister’s remarks.
But should the government wait for a complaint from the minister? Or, should it limit the scope of the probe based on such a complaint? The state government should instead act on the minister’s statement made on the floor of the assembly. The government’s failure to act swiftly and decisively on such issues could further erode public trust in politicians and the system.
The government needs to get to the bottom of the allegations without giving the impression that it is procrastinating. But that’s easier said than done. The honey-trap issue has landed the Siddaramaiah government on a minefield and negotiating its way out is fraught with uncertainties.
The development also showed the state intelligence in a poor light. If targeting of state and national leaders can go unnoticed, or without any action, it speaks volumes about the system. The minister even mentioned that people are talking about Karnataka becoming a CD and pendrive factory. Were those at the helm of affairs alerted about it before it reached such a dire state?
Senior Congress leader from Belagavi and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s remark that not 40, but 400 leaders, cutting across party lines, were honey-trapped, shows the gravity of the situation that the government needs to deal with. Like Rajanna, his colleague Jarkiholi, too, emphasised the need to put an end to such practices. Interestingly, both the ministers are from the Siddaramaiah camp.
As none in the government contested the minister’s remarks, the only option is to order a probe.
The development gave the BJP enough ammo to target the government and demand the CM’s resignation. The party is demanding a judicial probe or a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation.
This came at a time when the BJP state unit was affected by internal issues with some senior leaders openly speaking against the party’s state leadership. Although many senior BJP leaders articulated their stand against several issues, including the Siddaramaiah government’s move to give reservations to Muslims in government contracts, it looked as though the party lacked a coordinated approach to take on the government and drive home its point.
Under such circumstances, the BJP seemed to have decided to go the whole hog in the honey-trap issue which came up at the fag end of the budget session. Demanding action against those involved in the honey-trap, BJP lawmakers created a ruckus in the assembly. Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months for obstructing the Speaker from conducting the House proceedings. The BJP has condemned the Speaker’s decision.
While images of suspended BJP lawmakers being physically carried out of the assembly by marshals will remain etched in public memory, the Siddaramaiah government must act fast to restore public faith in the political system, before its image takes any further beating.