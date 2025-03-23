Politics in the shadow of honey-traps

Sleazy videos, pen drives and CDs are not new to Karnataka politics. However, if the government gets to the bottom of the revelations made on the floor of the assembly by a senior minister in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cabinet, it could eclipse all the previous scandals and change how people perceive politics and politicians.

Earlier this week, Minister for Cooperation KN Rajanna, a close confidante of the chief minister, dropped a bombshell when he claimed that 48 politicians — including central leaders — were honey-trapped, and attempts were made to target him.

Although the minister, known for speaking bluntly, did not name anyone, many in the political circles, including those in the government, believe that his remarks exposed the power struggle within Congress. It opened a can of worms for Congress and its government in the state. The Opposition BJP, too, has alleged involvement of some Congress leaders.

It is hard to grasp that a senior minister could make such a statement in the state assembly on the issue that could negatively impact the government’s image, without the knowledge of the chief minister.

Take a look at the sequence of events. Buzz over the honey-trap attempts targeting a minister was doing the rounds for a few days. A day before the budget session ended on Friday, a BJP MLA raised the issue, and took the minister’s name, prompting Rajanna to issue the statement. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara immediately assured a high-level probe after Rajanna submitted a written complaint. The CM reiterated the home minister’s remarks.

But should the government wait for a complaint from the minister? Or, should it limit the scope of the probe based on such a complaint? The state government should instead act on the minister’s statement made on the floor of the assembly. The government’s failure to act swiftly and decisively on such issues could further erode public trust in politicians and the system.

The government needs to get to the bottom of the allegations without giving the impression that it is procrastinating. But that’s easier said than done. The honey-trap issue has landed the Siddaramaiah government on a minefield and negotiating its way out is fraught with uncertainties.