Horatti to resign as chairman, says unhappy with Karnataka Assembly proceedings

HUBBALLI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has said that he will resign from the post as he is unhappy with the House proceedings in the recent legislature session.

Though he did not blame anyone, he said, “I had decided to resign and had submitted my resignation immediately after the recent session on March 18. However, the resignation was not accepted due to technical reasons. Now, I will put down my papers again on April 1.”

Horatti, however, said that he was unhappy with the events that unfolded in the recent session, including members showing disrespect to the chair and suspension of the members.

“There should not be any sloganeering or display of banners and placards by members as per norms,” he said.

Horatti who was elected Chairman on December 21, 2022. He was also a chairman of the Upper House between February 9, 2021, and May 17, 2022. Prior to this, he was the Chairman between June 21, 2018 and December 12, 2018. Horatti has been a member of the Council for a record 8 times since 1980.