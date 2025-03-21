18 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka Assembly, carried out by marshals for 'disrespecting' Speaker

BENGALURU: Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday for "disrespecting" Speaker U T Khader.

The suspension resolution, moved by state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, was adopted by the Assembly.

The incident occurred on the last day of the assembly's budget session, when the opposition BJP MLAs staged a massive protest.

The legislators climbed onto the podium where Speaker Khader’s chair is situated and threw papers at him.

The protest was sparked by opposition anger over the allocation of a four percent reservation to Muslims in public contracts.

Earlier, the BJP members had protested from the well of the house, accusing the government of attempting to "honey trap" a minister and demanding a judicial probe into the matter, even as the Chief Minister addressed the budget discussion.

Those who were suspended are the BJP chief whip Doddanna Gouda Patil, C N Ashwath Narayan, S R Vishwanath, B A Basavaraju, M R Patil, Channabasappa, B Suresh Gowda, Umanath Kotyan, Sharanu Salagar, Dr Shailendra Beldale, C K Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, B P Harish, Bharath Shetty, Dheeraj Muniraju, Chandru Lamani, Muniratna and Basavaraj Mattimood.

While reading out the suspension order, Khader said, “The incident has hurt us a lot and it’s painful. This seat is not just a chair. This is the symbol of democracy, truth and justice. To speak from this chair is a matter of pride.