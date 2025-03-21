'Land, economic, contract jihad': BJP slams Karnataka's 4 per cent Muslim quota

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress of pursuing "contract jihad" in Karnataka after the state assembly passed a bill that allows for 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts, slamming it as an infringement on the rights of OBCs, SCs and STs.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed the state government's decision, alleging he was using the crutches of Muslim quota to advance his politics as he knows that he will be not be otherwise able to deliver.

Gandhi is politically unfit for sound political decision and that is why he is resorting to appeasement politics, Patra said, using rhyming Urdu lines to throw several barbs at him. "Alamgir Rahul-Zeb", he said in a play on Mughal king Aurangzeb, is nursing ambition to become "jahanpanah".