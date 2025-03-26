Disqualification of 35 Vijayapura City corporators sparks political turmoil

VIJAYAPURA: The disqualification of all 35 corporators of the Vijayapura City Corporation has created a flutter in the political circles.

On Monday, Belagavi Regional Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar issued the order to disqualify the 35 members of the civic body. The disqualified members include 17 from BJP, 10 from Congress, one from JDS, two from AIMIM, and five Independents, all elected in 2022. It is reported that the action was taken after the elected corporators failed to declare their assets as per the norms.

Questions over non-submission of asset declarations prompted former corporators Prakash Mirji (BJP) and Mainuddin Bilagi (Congress) to approach the Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court seeking the disqualification of the 35 members.

Meanwhile, corporators are worried about their political future, as they are yet to complete their five-year term. They assumed office in January 2024, even though the election was held in 2022. According to the norms, the elected members should submit their property details within one month of taking charge.

In the case of present members, they took charge on January 9, 2024 and they should have declared the property details by February 8, 2024. The copy of the order, which is available with The New Indian Express, cites this as the chief reason for the disqualification of the corporators.