CID starts probe, Minister Rajanna’s son claims attempt on life

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started investigation into the case in which Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had alleged that attempts were made to honeytrap him. The CID has begun the probe following directives from the office of the Director General & Inspector General of Police.

A top CID official confirmed that the CID has begun the probe based on a “petition forwarded in this regard from the state police chief ’s office to conduct an enquiry”. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. Rajanna, who had said in the Assembly that he had fallen victim to a honeytrap, had also claimed that over 48 politicians cutting across party lines, had been similarly trapped. Rajanna on Tuesday had submitted a petition to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

The petition was forwarded to the state police chief. On Thursday, Rajanna’s son and Congress MLC Rajendra said the CID officials are gathering information about the case. Rajendra, who spoke to reporters after meeting DG & IGP Alok Mohan, said that the CID officials have commenced their probe.