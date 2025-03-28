CID starts probe, Minister Rajanna’s son claims attempt on life

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has started investigation into the case in which Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had alleged that attempts were made to honeytrap him. The CID has begun the probe following directives from the office of the Director General & Inspector General of Police.
A top CID official confirmed that the CID has begun the probe based on a “petition forwarded in this regard from the state police chief ’s office to conduct an enquiry”. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. Rajanna, who had said in the Assembly that he had fallen victim to a honeytrap, had also claimed that over 48 politicians cutting across party lines, had been similarly trapped. Rajanna on Tuesday had submitted a petition to Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
The petition was forwarded to the state police chief. On Thursday, Rajanna’s son and Congress MLC Rajendra said the CID officials are gathering information about the case. Rajendra, who spoke to reporters after meeting DG & IGP Alok Mohan, said that the CID officials have commenced their probe.
“A few CID officials visited the official residence of Rajanna on Jayamahal Road and collected information from the household staff,” he said. He also claimed that there was an attempt to murder him a day before his daughter’s birthday celebrations in November last year and that he requested the DG & IGP to carry out a thorough probe into the matter.
He alleged that a supari (contract) of Rs 5 lakh was paid to two persons to execute the killing. Rajendra clarified that no honey trap attempt had been made on him and that he had only received phone calls. He reiterated that he had met the state police chief to complain about the murder attempt on him and not about honeytrap. The state police chief asked Rajendra to file a complaint with the Tumakuru SP. “I have no enemies. The murder attempt must be politically motivated,” the MLC suspected.