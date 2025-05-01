Call special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam: Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC president and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, and stressed that it is necessary to take a decision that will not harm soldiers and people of the country.

“We have supported the Prime Minister to keep Pakistan under control and in no way should soldiers or people of India be harmed,” he told reporters.

“Aligning with the feelings of the country’s people, all parties have already authorised the PM to launch an operation against Pakistan. Let him make use of it and do his job. A well thought out step should be taken as soon as possible to protect the country,” he said.