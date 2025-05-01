Call special Parliament session to discuss Pahalgam: Mallikarjun Kharge

BENGALURU: AICC president and Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge here on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, and stressed that it is necessary to take a decision that will not harm soldiers and people of the country.
“We have supported the Prime Minister to keep Pakistan under control and in no way should soldiers or people of India be harmed,” he told reporters.
“Aligning with the feelings of the country’s people, all parties have already authorised the PM to launch an operation against Pakistan. Let him make use of it and do his job. A well thought out step should be taken as soon as possible to protect the country,” he said.
“All parties have advised Modi to convene a special parliamentary session. Whatever steps he has taken, he should tell the people except some parts that are top secret. It would be good for Modi to call the floor leaders and talk about it,” he suggested.
On Congress posting a headless photo of Modi on ‘X’ and stating that the Prime Minister is missing, Kharge said he did not know that issue. “No one should do anything to harm the honour of any person, be it the Prime Minister or any leader. It is not right to do this, whether it is them (BJP) or us (Congress),” he said.
On instructions given to party leaders not to make controversial statements about the Pahalgam attack, he said a circular has been issued by AICC. “We held a CWC meeting in Delhi where we decided to support the Centre. Everyone should follow that decision,” he said.