Former Karnataka Minister Ramanath Rai urges SIT probe into mob lynching

MANGALURU: Former minister and senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai on Thursday said a delegation of Congress leaders will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and urge him to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the lynching of a migrant worker by a mob at Kudupu in Mangaluru, along with other targeted killings in the district.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Rai said, “Mob lynching is a heinous crime that happened in Mangaluru and has brought a bad name to the district. His religion or caste is not important here, but a human being is lynched, which is condemnable. Several targeted killings have happened in Dakshina Kannada in the past and innocent people have died, but so far not a single accused, or the conspirators, have been punished in those cases. In this mob lynching case also, an SIT needs to be formed to ensure the perpetrators get stringent punishment and such heinous crimes do not repeat in our district,” he demanded.