Mangaluru lynching: Inspector suspended for using accused as witnesses

MANGALURU: Mangaluru Rural station inspector Shivakumar K R has been suspended with immediate effect for gross negligence in connection with the mob lynching of a man named Ashraf from Kerala, particularly for using the accused as independent witnesses while recording the Panchanama.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal issued the suspension orders on May 1. Along with inspector Shivakumar, head constable Chandra P and constable Yallalinga have also been suspended, pending disciplinary action from the department.

The order against inspector Shivakumar cited his failure to alert higher officials despite having prior information about the mob lynching that occurred during a cricket match.

“A traffic head constable named Deepak had informed the local police about cricket players and spectators assaulting a person. Also, while recording witness testimony or the Panchanama, cricket players and spectators were used as Panchas or independent witnesses. Despite having all the information about mob lynching, the inspector failed to bring the issue to the notice of the higher officials. Hence they are responsible for registering the mob lynching as a UDR case initially and later converted into a case of mob lynching,” the suspension order stated.