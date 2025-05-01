Speaking in favour of Pakistan amounts to treason: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said case has been registered against 15 persons for lynching a man who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in Mangaluru.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, the CM said the investigation into the case is underway, and appropriate action will be taken after the report is received. “Anyone speaking in favour of Pakistan is wrong and it amounts to treason,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the State Government has taken the lynching case seriously and about 20 persons have been arrested. During the interrogation, the accused told the police that they had assaulted the person for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.

“It (claims of the victim raising pro-Pakistan slogan) was an expression made by those people who were involved in the lynching,” he said. However, that still needs to be confirmed and further investigation is on, he said.

A man from Kerala was allegedly lynched by a mob during a cricket match in Mangaluru on Sunday. The Home Minister said many people were playing cricket during that time and the police are talking to them to gather more information. If there was a police failure that would also come out after the investigation, he said while responding to a question.