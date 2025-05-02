Revenge for Suhas Shetty's death: Udupi auto driver narrowly escapes murder attempt

UDUPI: In an attempt of retaliation, a 50-year-old auto-rickshaw driver of Badagabettu in Udupi narrowly escaped a murder attempt near Athrady late on May 1.

The man who escaped the murder attempt has been identified as Abubakkar. Udupi SP Dr Arun K said that two men on a motorcycle followed the auto rickshaw driver before trying to attack him with a sword and bottle.

He said that the investigation conducted so far suggested the assault was an act of revenge for the murder of Suhas Shetty (30), who was hacked to death in Bajpe, Mangaluru, on May 1.

Earlier one Dinesh who was known to Abubakkar, made a rental request.

Abubakkar then took his auto rickshaw and moved around 11.15 pm on May 1. As he approached near gas petrol bunk on the main road in Athrady, two unidentified men on a motorcycle began trailing his vehicle.

According to the complaint given by Abubakkar, the suspects overtook his auto and attempted to stop him, and abused him.

When Abubakkar did not stop and drove further, he noticed the pillion rider holding a sword. One of them reportedly shouted in Tulu suggesting an intent to kill.