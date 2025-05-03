Anti-Communal Task Force will be set up in two weeks: Home Minister G Parameshwar

When reminded that a similar force was announced by him sometime back but it did not make any progress, Parameshwar said it was just a separate wing under Mangaluru city police. Now, the ACTF will be on lines of ANF.

Parameshwar said the Congress government in the state was making all efforts to bring back the past glory of the coastal region by shedding its communally sensitive tag, but the two murders have in a way, challenged their efforts. However, he said their efforts will continue and they will thwart all efforts to disturb peace in the region. “The communal forces will not be allowed to violate the law and order. We will take stern action against them,” he said.

Parameshwar said that after the Congress party took out a padayatra in the region, there were no communal incidents for a few years but it has made a comeback now. “There are several forces behind it and we will and we will not allow them to thrive,” he added.

He denied intelligence failure behind the murder of Suhas Shetty. When pressed further, he said the investigation will bring out the truth.

Responding to a query, he said the Opposition party should have been wise not to glorify Suhas Shetty, who was an accused in two murder cases, with a procession from Mangaluru to his native place. “They say he was associated with them. We don’t endorse such things,” he said.