Dakshina Kannada bandh against VHP activist’s murder near total

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada observed a near total bandh on Friday in response to a call given by VHP to condemn its activist Suhas Shetty’s murder, which is alleged to be to avenge lynching of Ashraf from Kerala during a cricket match in the city on April 27. Tension prevails in Coastal Karnataka after Shetty’s murder. On Friday, one stabbing, one each assault and attempt to assault incidents were reported in the region.

Hindutva activists protested in Kadaba by burning tyres on the road. They demanded that those who had murdered Shetty be arrested at the earliest.

The CCTV footage of assailants hacking Shetty to death and another unconfirmed footage of some people attacking a man have gone viral.

Public transport came to a halt in Dakshina Kannada after a few KSRTC and private buses were damaged by protesters in the morning. Shops and other business establishments and cinemas were shut, while most banks functioned as usual.

After the postmortem, Shetty’s body was taken to Karinja in Bantwal taluk by an ambulance that was followed by many BJP workers and Hindutva activists. Hundreds of BJP workers paid their last respects to Shetty.

Several BJP and Hindutva leaders leaders, including state unit president BY Vijayendra, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, MLC CT Ravi, and MLA Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, and VHP organising general secretary Milind Paranade, also paid last respects to Shetty.

Vijayendra announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to Shetty’s kin from his party.