Karnataka minorities' minister offers to become suicide bomber in a war on Pakistan

BENGALURU: In a strong and emotional statement, Karnataka Housing and Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan expressed his anger over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including three from Karnataka.

During a press conference held with Ballari Congress MP E Tukaram, Khan said he was ready to prove that Indian Muslims have no connection with Pakistan, which is suspected to have supported the attack.

“We...we are, I am telling from the beginning often, that we are Indians, we are Hindustani. No relationship between us and Pakistan, no relationship at all,” Khan said.

He went on to make a shocking offer: “To wage a war I am ready and they (central government) can send me as a minister. I will go and put suicide bomb. I am not joking or excited. If there is my need, if Modi, Amit Shah provides me with a suicide bomb, I swear on Allah and god, I will get the bomb strapped and go to wage a war against Pakistan. Let us go..."

Khan’s statement quickly went viral, especially as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise along the Line of Control (LoC).

His comments reflect the deep frustration and anger felt by many in the wake of the attack, and his desire to distance Indian Muslims from any association with terrorism or Pakistan.