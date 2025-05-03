Speaker Khader rejects Minister Shivanand’s conditional resignation

BENGALURU: Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday rejected the conditional resignation by Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil. Patil, Basavanabagewadi MLA, had submitted his resignation earlier in the day daring Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to quit.

Patil said he would contest against him in the event of a bypoll in Basavana Bagewadi.

Khader said that it was not possible to accept Patil’s resignation. He said that Patil, a six-time MLA, is a senior leader known for defending all sections of people, be it SC, ST, Backward Class and Minorities.

“He has never permitted the atmosphere in his district to be vitiated either on the ground of caste or on the ground of any religion”, he said. “The state is proud of Patil. He met me to tender his resignation on the condition that Yatnal also resigns as an MLA so that the former could contest against the latter in the ensuing bye-elections”, he said.

“I told Patil that Yatnal has neither resigned as an MLA nor has he met me to submit his resignation. Yatnal’s resignation has not been received by the Assembly either. I told Patil that it is not possible to accept his conditional resignation as per the Assembly Rules. I also told Patil that the the state needs his experience and services for a long time”, the Speaker said.

Khader said that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has given his consent to Karnataka to host the all- India Assembly speakers’, council chairpersons and presiding officers’ conference slated to be held between September 8 and 11 in Bengaluru.