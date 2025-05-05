‘Internal reservation to put equals in one basket’

Those who have enjoyed the fruits of reservation have to sacrifice a little in favour of those who have not....Enumerators will conduct a door-to-door survey from May 5 to 17 to collect data for classification of internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Justice HN Nagamohan Das, who heads the Commission to collect empirical data and submit recommendations to the state government, spoke to TNIE about the survey and the commission’s work. Excerpts.

Could you tell us about the commission and its purpose?

The Constitution provides reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). SCs enjoy 17 per cent reservation and STs get 7 per cent. Yet, only some SC sub-castes benefit from this reservation. Some of the deprived sub-castes fought for internal reservation and on August 1, 2024, the Supreme Court in the Davinder Singh case said providing internal reservation is in accordance with constitutional provisions.

The Court also held that it is nothing but an extension of equality specified under Article 14 and for social justice. The Supreme Court said the governments are competent to provide internal reservations. Thus, the Karnataka government came forward to provide internal reservation and constituted this commission for providing internal reservation.

On what basis should internal reservation be provided?

The Supreme Court specified that internal reservation is to be provided based on empirical data, by finding out their educational backwardness, inadequacy of public employment, and social backwardness. This empirical data is not available in Karnataka. We have the 2011 census and the Justice AJ Sadashiva Commission reports. But these are 14 years old.

There are certain ambiguities with regard to Adi Andhra, Adi Karnataka, and Adi Dravida. There is a need for a proper bifurcation. On March 27, 2024, my commission submitted a report to the state government, following which orders were issued for a fresh survey of only SCs in Karnataka.