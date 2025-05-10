BJP, Suhas' kin meet Karnataka Governor, seek NIA probe

BENGALURU: The family members of murdered VHP activist Suhas Shetty, accompanied by a delegation of senior BJP leaders, met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Friday, and demanded an NIA probe into the killing.

The BJP delegation included its state president BY Vijayendra, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka, MLAs and MPs.

“We do not have faith in the state government. We have appealed for an NIA probe into my son’s murder case,” Shetty’s mother told media persons after meeting the governor. She said the governor told them that they will get justice.

Shetty’s mother said her son is a Hindu activist and not a rowdy. “I am not well and am suffering from cancer, but I will continue to fight till my last breath to get justice for my son.”

Ashoka said the supari (contract) for Shetty’s murder was given from abroad and the compensation given to Mohammed Fazil’s family was also used to fund the murder. Hitting out at Assembly Speaker UT Khader, the BJP leader said the Speaker claimed that Fazil’s family was not involved in it, but the police commissioner had stated that they had given supari.