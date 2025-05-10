Priority was to ensure harmony in tense situation: Karnataka Speaker Khader

MANGALURU: Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Friday said it is up to the state government whether to hand over the Suhas Shetty murder case to the National Investigation Authority (NIA) or not, and he has no objection to any probe.

Responding to a media query on the Opposition BJP demanding a NIA probe into the case and criticism of the ongoing probe by the local police, Khader said, “I have already requested the authorities to arrest all the culprits in the case and those involved in assaults after the crime. The accused in the case must be given strict punishment. Nobody has a right to kill anyone.”

Asked about allegations of him influencing the probe and his recent remark that Mohammed Fazil’s family had claimed that they were not involved in the case, Khader said, “There was a tense situation when the murder took place. My priority at that time was to ensure communal harmony in my district. Hence, whatever information I received, I shared it in public.”