Five dead as IMD issues red alert for Karnataka; BJP, HDK slam Congress for celebrations amid crisis

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday evening upgraded the earlier warning to red alert in seven coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka.
At least five people lost their lives in the state, including three in Bengaluru, due to the rains.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru, despite consistent rainfall throughout the day, is still under the Orange alert category. The state capital registered 0.4 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Tuesday.
As per the latest bulletin, the seven districts, which include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, will have extremely heavy to heavy rainfall, hailstorm and strong surface winds in the night.
IMD has also issued flash flood warnings in all seven districts.
"Surface runoff/inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours," read the warning.
In Bengaluru, weather experts said the situation is stabilising with thunderstorms moving towards Northwest Bengaluru rapidly.
According to IMD, "The conditions are likely to become favourable for Monsoon onset over Kerala during the next four to five days."
HDK slams Congress for 'gross negligence'
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, accusing it of "gross negligence" as Bengaluru reeled under incessant rains.
In a statement, he said, "While people are dying and struggling to survive, Congress leaders are busy hosting a Sadhana Samavesha (achievement convention). For the past week, the focus has been on colourful, guarantee-filled advertisements instead of real governance."
Kumaraswamy stated that Bengaluru's citizens are living in what he called a branded hell, adding that the city is suffering while its leaders are obsessed with publicity campaigns.
"The real achievements of the Congress government are now floating in the city's flooded roads and clogged drains. Do they even have a conscience? Organising a Sadhana Samavesha for a dead government is nothing short of shameful," he claimed.
Targeting Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar specifically, Kumaraswamy said, "Rather than delivering empty speeches and slandering the opposition, the Deputy CM should focus on real work. Sitting in a war room and launching proxy wars on JD(S) and BJP won't serve any purpose. A man who cannot act has no right to speak irresponsiblyand he is clearly in that position today."
Questioning the credibility of the 'Brand Bengaluru' campaign, he asked, "What have you achieved to claim the name 'Greater Bengaluru'? Who are you branding it for? Is it just a fancy label to hide large-scale corruption? For two years, all we've heard is 'Brand, Brand'. Is the branding just a new way to drown Bengaluru?"
Kumaraswamy further alleged that for Shivakumar, the Bengaluru Urban Development Department has effectively become the "Bengaluru Cash Development Department".
"It's like a bottomless pot that pours out currency whenever he desires. How much cash has rained in the past two years? Wherever he puts his hand, there's money. And for the people? Never-ending taxes. How many times has Sai Layout been flooded in the last two years? And how many times has the Deputy CM visited? What did he achieve as the Urban Development Minister previously? All he did was use the ministry for personal financial gain," he alleged.
Pointing out that people often ask what he has done for Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy recalled that during his 20-month tenure in 2006, he initiated 58 road-widening projects, launched Phase 1 of Namma Metro, and undertook the development of major roads such as Airport Road, Nelamangala Road, and Electronic City Road.
"When a lake was reclaimed to build Dollar's Colony in JP Nagar who ensured the homes there didn't flood? That was my administration. My terms in office were limited20 months with the BJP, and later 14 months with the Congress. But my work is documented. I urge you to read it," he added.
Warning the Congress government in the state, Kumaraswamy said, "The people have given you the reinsnot to mourn over it, and not to wield the pen as a decorative item. Stop the talk and start working. If not, the same floodwaters will wash away your so-called brand.
BJP flays Congress for ignoring the flood situation
The BJP in Karnataka slammed Congress for organising 'Sadhana Samavesha' event to celebrate the party's two years in office, in Vijayanagara district, even as parts of Bengaluru remained flooded by relentless rains.
Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the event in Hospet, the district headquarters town of Vijayanagara.
Addressing reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said, "There is a flood situation in Bengaluru and elsewhere in Karnataka. We are seeing Bengaluru being submerged in rain. People are suffering. But the ruling Congress leaders, instead of handling the situation, have gone to Ballari to celebrate their two years in the government."
Ashoka headed a team of BJP leaders that visited the rain-affected areas in the city.
The LoP alleged that the Congress is celebrating its achievements following the death of the five people, for which it should be ashamed.
"I want to tell the Congress leaders that if they have any shame, then they should immediately cancel their programme," the BJP leader said.
He blamed the Congress government for the flood, saying it cancelled development works worth Rs 1,600 crore, which were approved by the previous BJP government.