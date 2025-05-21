Banu Mustaq’s family celebrates Booker Prize win for Kannada short story ‘Heart Lamp’

HASSAN: Wednesday marked an important and memorable day for the family of noted literateur and advocate Banu Mustaq, who bagged the prestigious International Booker Prize for her Kannada short story Heart Lamp in London.

Banu's husband Mustaq, son Thahir, and granddaughter took part in the celebration, where they exchanged greetings and distributed sweets to people who visited their house.

Banu Mustaq, who hails from Hassan city, has received numerous awards for her outstanding service in the field of literature. The Kannada Literary Award, B Sarojadevi Literary Award, and three national awards for her story Haseena, a movie directed by Girish Kasaravalli, are among her most important accolades.

Born in 1948, Banu also worked as a journalist for a decade. She served as the district reporter for Lankesh Patrike for several years. Banu has also published Karinagaragalu, Hanate Mudida Haadi, and Benkiyamale, collections of poems.