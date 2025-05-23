Donated Rs 25 lakh to National Herald with brother Suresh, nothing to hide: Dy CM Shivakumar admits

VIJAYAPURA: As the National Herald case involving several top Congress leaders takes a serious turn, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has admitted that he and his brother, former Member of Parliament D K Suresh, donated Rs 25 lakh to the publication run by the Congress party.

Addressing media persons before participating in the launch of various development works in Kolhar town, near Vijayapura, on Friday, he asserted that the contribution made by the siblings has been done transparently and out of their personal funds.

"It is our party’s newspaper. Suresh and I donated Rs 25 lakh to it, including contributions from our trust. We gave this money out of our pockets and from our hard-earned money. There is nothing to hide about it," he said.

Shivakumar was responding to questions regarding his and other Congress leaders’ names, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, being linked to the National Herald case.

When asked if the donation which he gave to the National Herald might lead to legal trouble, he reiterated that there was nothing to hide and the funds were given openly and honestly.