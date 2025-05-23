Karnataka HC stays FIRs against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami

BENGALURU: In a relief to BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and television journalist Arnab Goswami, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed FIRs registered against them based on complaints filed by the Indian Youth Congress for allegedly defaming the Congress and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

A vacation bench of Justice S Rachaiah passed the interim order, staying the FIRs registered against them. Both the accused moved the high court, questioning the legality of the FIRs registered by High Grounds police on complaints filed by BN Shrikanth Swaroop, head of the legal cell of the Indian Youth Congress in the city.