Sangh Parivar fuelling communal hate in Dakshina Kannada, says health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the Sangh Parivar of creating a divisive and communal atmosphere in Dakshina Kannada, holding it responsible for the recent serial killings in Mangaluru.

Dinesh, who is also Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister, accused the Sangh Parivar of exploiting incidents of violence for political gain. “They have no control over their words and continue to make provocative statements. Even in times of tragedy, they engage in politics over dead bodies,” Dinesh told media persons in Shivamogga. He said that the recent killings in Dakshina Kannada were driven by communal hatred and revenge, leading to fear and unrest in the coastal district. “Such incidents tarnish the image of not just the district but the entire state,” the minister said.

Referring to the recent murder in Bantwal, Dinesh said, “The police have leads on who is behind the crimes and are confident of arresting all those involved.” He said communalism has poisoned the atmosphere in Dakshina Kannada and warned that such a situation could deter investment in the region.