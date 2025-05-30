MUDA scam: Complainant moves special court seeking change in investigation officer

BENGALURU: The complainant in the case registered against the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to BM Parvathy, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), moved the special court for the trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru seeking directives to change the investigation officer.

When the case was taken up for hearing by Special Court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat on Thursday, the complainant, Snehamayi Krishna from Mysuru, argued that the manner in which the investigation is being conducted is totally against the settled principles of law.

The investigating agencies cannot exonerate some accused persons against whom a ‘B’ report (closure) is filed and kept pending investigation with respect to other accused persons, Krishna argued while filing two applications — one under Article 51(A) of the Constitution and another under Section 156(3) of the CrPC requesting the court to issue directives to change the investigating officer. He also filed a memo containing two judgments.

Refuting the complainant’s submission, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP), representing the Lokayukta police, said that the investigation is being carried out in accordance with the law and they are awaiting for necessary sanction to proceed further as per the provisions of Section 17(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.