Shobha slams Congress government, says Karnataka’s image dented in Delhi

BENGALURU: In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that there was a complete law and order collapse in the state and that was damaging its image at the national level.

“Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says that Muslims are not protected in the district. Is he the minister in-charge of protecting one particular community? The present regime is soon going to make Karnataka a goon state.

In Delhi, people ask me what is happening in Karnataka, and we are dumbfounded. Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and Dr G Parameshwara, law and order has collapsed,” she told reporters in the backdrop of back-to-back murders in Dakshina Kannada.

The government has given guarantees to people, but there is no guarantee for their life, she said.