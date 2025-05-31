Shobha slams Congress government, says Karnataka’s image dented in Delhi

BENGALURU: In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Union Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that there was a complete law and order collapse in the state and that was damaging its image at the national level.
“Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao says that Muslims are not protected in the district. Is he the minister in-charge of protecting one particular community? The present regime is soon going to make Karnataka a goon state.
In Delhi, people ask me what is happening in Karnataka, and we are dumbfounded. Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and Dr G Parameshwara, law and order has collapsed,” she told reporters in the backdrop of back-to-back murders in Dakshina Kannada.
The government has given guarantees to people, but there is no guarantee for their life, she said.
In a veiled attack on DyCM Shivakumar, she alleged Ramanagara has been renamed as Bengaluru South district to help the real estate mafia. “The sad part is no efforts are being made to fix Bengaluru’s traffic issues. Metro should have been underground… that did not happen. Taxpayers are suffering because a garbage cess will be collected. Brand Bengaluru is just on the papers,” she said.
She also hit out at Shivakumar for his alleged statement that “the people of Dakshina Kannada are frontrunners in availing guarantees but not in voting for the Congress.” “The Congress should have declared that it will give guarantees only to Congress voters,” she added.