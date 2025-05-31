Will submit written apology to Kalaburagi DC: BJP MLC Ravi Kumar

KALABURAGI: BJP MLC and Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council N Ravi Kumar has said that he would follow the directives of the Karnataka High Court over his alleged derogatory remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum.

Speaking to TNIE over the phone on Friday, Ravi Kumar said that while hearing a petition filed by him seeking directives to withdraw the FIR registered against him at Station Bazar Police Station in Kalaburagi, the HC directed him to cooperate with the investigating agency and to tender an apology to the DC.

At a BJP protest in Kalaburagi on May 24, Ravi Kumar had accused the DC of working on the orders of the Congress and had allegedly said, “She seems to have come from Pakistan.”