No ‘November Revolution’, Siddaramaiah CM till 2028: Zameer

CHITRADURGA: Brushing aside claims of a “November Revolution”, Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Friday said the term was coined by the BJP, and everything about it are false. Addressing the media here on Friday, he said the BJP, in order to hide its own differences, is trying to create confusion in society about the government.

Zameer further claimed that the CM’s chair is not vacant in Karnataka, and Siddaramaiah will continue in the post till 2028. However, he said that there are plans of a reshuffle of the cabinet, and the decision in this regard will be taken by the Congress high command and the chief minister.

On the perceived competition between Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, Zameer said both are on good terms and there are no differences between them. “Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are like brothers,” he stated. “Everyone wants Shivakumar to become the chief minister; he should become the CM after 2028,” he added.

Responding to a rumour that Shivakumar was joining the BJP, if he does not get to become CM, Zameer said, “I have come from another party, but it is the Congress blood that’s flowing in the body of Shivakumar. He will not join the BJP.”