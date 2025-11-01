Siddaramaiah’s camp to play Dalit CM card against DKS

BENGALURU: The Dalit chief minister issue is likely to gain momentum as the Congress government completes two-and-a-half years in office on November 20 to counter DCM DK Shivakumar, who has been meeting close associates of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, like Ambika Soni, to clinch the CM post.

Shivakumar seems to have stuck to his strategy of reminding the high command about the reported agreement that was arrived at when the party came to power in 2023 about sharing of power between Siddaramaiah and him. He will insist that the high command keep its word, sources said.

But it is to be seen if Dalit leaders, members from the Siddaramaiah’s coterie, would counter Shivakumar effectively. These leaders, including Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, have held several rounds of talks to discuss the issue. They have also told some SC legislators to be prepared for a meeting with the high command, but it is unlikely to materialise, a source said.

“Who said the high command will not consider a Dalit for CM. It might be waiting for an appropriate time. The high command is in favour of Dalits,” Mahadevappa said on Friday.

The high command has, however, instructed the Dalit grouping not to create confusion, another source said.