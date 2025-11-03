Five injured in Belagavi Rajyotsava Day stabbing discharged

BELAGAVI: The five individuals who were injured after a group of miscreants stormed the Rajyotsava procession on Saturday and attacked participants with knives and machetes have now recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Sunday. The incident appears to have stemmed from personal enmity. Police added that efforts are underway to identify remaining accused.

Meanwhile, amid rising stabbing incidents in Belagavi city, police have intensified night patrols and random checks, leading to the arrest of multiple individuals carrying deadly weapons. On November 1, during the operation, two suspects — Nagaraj Basavanni Naik (27) of Durgadevi Galli, and Nagaraj Basavaraj Jangali (30) of Karnataka Colony, Mastamardi were found in possession of 20 sharp knives.

Similarly, on November 2, ASI SN Menasinkai of the same station, during a routine check near Forest Office, apprehended Sohel Sardarsab Mokashi (25) of Muchhandi (presently residing in Mahantesh Nagar) and Bhushan Nagendra Patil (21) of Jadhav Nagar. They were caught carrying sharp dragon knives with plastic handles.