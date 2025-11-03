Kodagu farmers protest conversion of farmland into reserve forests

MADIKERI: Hundreds of farmers from across the Kodagu formed a human chain at the heart of Somwarpet town to protest the conversion of category C and D land into forest areas.
The farmers alleged that the Forest Department "is devising a conspiracy" to convert farmland into reserved forests through a notification under Section 4.
"This is not just the problem of the farmers of Kodagu, it is a problem across the entire state. The protest will be made a statewide struggle," declared the protestors.
Somwarpet Raitha Horata Samithi, Raitha Sangha, and Coffee Growers’ Union organised the protest demanding relief with regards to the land issue. Hundreds of farmers adorning green shawls on their shoulders gathered at Somwarpet.
They expressed their anguish that the state and central governments are turning a blind eye despite the daily harassment of the farmers by the Forest Department.
A conference to discuss the issue was later hosted by the farmer leaders.
President of the Raitha Horata Samiti Suresh Chakravarthy, who presided over the meeting, said that the previous governments and officials had not conducted a joint survey. He accused the officials of submitting wrong information by sitting in an AC room.
"Due to the irresponsibility of the officials and the negligence of the governments, farmers have come to the streets today," he opined.
He demanded the MLAs of the district to intervene and solve the decade-old problem. He alleged foresters of exploiting the farmers by destroying the cultivated crops.
He added, "If Naxalism arises in Kodagu, it is because of the government."
The farmers set fire to the government order and cautioned of indefinite protest in front of the DC Office in Madikeri if their problems are not addressed by December 5.
Manju Kiran, state executive member of the Karnataka State Farmers' Association's Green Army, said that the major JCB parties in the state (Janata Dal, Congress, BJP) are eating away at the people's land and livelihood.
"Farmers should not trust political parties. They should not salute them. Women farmers should also join the struggle. Only then will the struggle be successful," he said.