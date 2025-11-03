Kodagu farmers protest conversion of farmland into reserve forests

MADIKERI: Hundreds of farmers from across the Kodagu formed a human chain at the heart of Somwarpet town to protest the conversion of category C and D land into forest areas.

The farmers alleged that the Forest Department "is devising a conspiracy" to convert farmland into reserved forests through a notification under Section 4.

"This is not just the problem of the farmers of Kodagu, it is a problem across the entire state. The protest will be made a statewide struggle," declared the protestors.

Somwarpet Raitha Horata Samithi, Raitha Sangha, and Coffee Growers’ Union organised the protest demanding relief with regards to the land issue. Hundreds of farmers adorning green shawls on their shoulders gathered at Somwarpet.

They expressed their anguish that the state and central governments are turning a blind eye despite the daily harassment of the farmers by the Forest Department.