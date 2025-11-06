CM Siddaramaiah backs Rahul Gandhi's voter fraud claims; says CEC should atone misdeeds

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has once again exposed the dark face of systematic electoral malpractice in India’s electoral system.

Siddaramaiah said Gandhi had earlier revealed large-scale voter fraud in Mahadevapura and Aland Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, and he has now presented documented evidence showing how the entire election result in Haryana was manipulated.

“Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who had been evading questions, denying allegations, and even absurdly demanding that the accusers take an oath, must, at least this time, refrain from attempting to protect his “masters”. He should admit the truth and atone for his misdeeds through the legal process,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said the records presented by the Congress leader demonstrate how the Election Commission colluded with the Union Government to strangle the very democratic system it is meant to safeguard.