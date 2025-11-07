CM Siddaramaiah seeks PM’s intervention as sugarcane farmers’ protest intensifies in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With sugarcane farmers intensifying their protests across Kittur Karnataka demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to intervene and called for two back-to-back meetings with the growers and sugar factory owners on Friday.

Claiming that the Union Government fixes the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also urged farmers not to block highways, causing inconvenience to people.

“The cabinet meeting also decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek time to discuss the demands put forth by farmers. We will put pressure on the Centre,” the CM told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

While farmers are demanding Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane, mills have refused to pay more than Rs 3,200 per tonne. The CM said that he had asked ministers HK Patil and MB Patil to visit Belagavi and Vijayapura districts and interact with the protesting farmers. “We have taken this protest by farmers seriously, and our government is a pro-farmer government,” Siddaramaiah said.

Further elaborating on the FRP, the CM said that the rate fixed by the Centre this year is Rs 3,550 per tonne for 10.25% recovery (which means 10.25 kg of sugar is produced from 100 kg of sugarcane). This rate of Rs 3,550 per tonne also includes harvesting and transportation. If the recovery is 9.5% or less, it is Rs 3,290 per tonne, he added.

“The State Government’s role is to weigh the produce and pay on time. We have initiated digital weighing measures at different places,” the CM added.