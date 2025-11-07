Karnataka: Minister Shivanand Patil faces backlash amid rising sugarcane protest

BELAGAVI: Tension escalated across Belagavi district on Friday as the ongoing sugarcane farmers’ protest turned violent near the Hattargi Toll Naka in Hukkeri taluk. Agitated farmers resorted to heavy stone pelting, damaging several vehicles and forcing police personnel to temporarily retreat as they struggled to control the situation.

The protest, now in its ninth consecutive day, initially began as a peaceful demonstration demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne of sugarcane. However, growing frustration over the government’s inaction has led to widespread unrest and traffic disruptions across multiple taluks.

At the Hattargi Toll Naka, the situation escalated when protesters began pelting stones at police personnel and their vehicles, prompting security forces to step back momentarily before regaining control. Several vehicles were damaged in the attack, and heavy police deployment was ordered to prevent further escalation.

In another major flashpoint at Gurlapura Cross in Mudalagi taluk, chaos erupted during the visit of Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil, who had arrived to negotiate with the agitators. Angry farmers, expressing their discontent, hurled slippers and water bottles at the minister’s car and raised slogans accusing the government of neglecting their plight. Police intervened swiftly to restore order.

Meanwhile, farmers across several parts of Belagavi continued their road blockades, parking tractors, bullock carts, and other vehicles on national highways, causing massive traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters.

The agitation has now entered a critical phase, with protesters vowing to intensify their movement unless the government meets their demand for a fair sugarcane price.